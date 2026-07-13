Pats Sign Import Defenceman Tomas Cermak

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of defenceman Tomas Cermak to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Cermak, 18, was selected by the Pats in the third round (85th overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-shot defenceman from Plzeņ, Czechia, spent the 2025-26 season with BK Mladá Boleslav U20 in the Czech U20 league, tallying five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 48 games. Cermak was also ranked 82nd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"We're very excited to get Tomas signed to a WHL Standard Player Education and Development Agreement," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "I'm really looking forward to seeing Tomas in a Pats sweater as we feel he has the tools to be a dependable two-way defenceman for our squad."

Cermak becomes the latest addition to the Pats' growing young core as the Club continues preparations for the 2026-27 WHL season.

The Regina Pats would like to welcome Tomas and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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