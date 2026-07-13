Rockets Sign Forward Cole Braunshausen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have signed 2007-born forward Cole Braunshausen to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Braunshausen was listed by the Rockets during the 2025-26 season.

Braunshausen, 18, is a 5'9", 176-pound right-shot winger from Lake Elmo, Minnesota. He served as captain of St. Thomas Academy in 2025-26, posting 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 points in 28 games, a season that established him as one of the top players in Minnesota high school hockey and earned him a nomination as a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award, presented annually to the outstanding senior high school player in the state of Minnesota by a panel of NHL scouts, junior scouts and coaches, and media members. He also appeared with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL this past season, recording four goals and two assists in seven regular-season games and adding four points in eight playoff contests.

Braunshausen is a dynamic, high-compete player whose game is built around speed and instincts. He uses his quickness and agility to navigate through traffic and find open ice, and his fast hands and accurate passing allow him to set up teammates consistently. He is also a tenacious defensive player, willing to block shots, kill penalties, and strip pucks from opponents, and he transitions immediately into offence. Despite his size, Braunshausen plays a physically engaged game and his compete level stands out at every level he has played.

"Cole is the type of player who makes your team better in all three zones," said President & General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's quick, he's smart, and he competes hard every shift. We're excited to have him in Kelowna."

Braunshausen becomes the second Rockets forward from Minnesota on the roster, joining Ryan Oothoudt.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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