Cougars Keep Rolling with Seventh Straight Victory; Defeat Royals, 4-3, in Shootoout

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







VICTORIA, BC - Make it seven straight wins! The Prince George Cougars earned their season-high seventh consecutive victory with a 4-3 shootout win over the Victoria Royals on Friday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Bauer Dumanski, Brock Souch, and Aiden Foster scored for Prince George, while Foster and Dmitri Yakutsenak added shootout goals. Josh Ravensbergen earned his league-leading 32nd win of the season with a 35-save performance.

With the win, the Cougars have locked up sole possession of third place in the Western Conference.

Post-Game Audio with Assistant Coach Carter Rigby

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/21022529/Post-Game-Carter-Rigby-Mar-20.mp3

In the opening period, the Cougars came out flying. They were physical, hard on pucks, and generated plenty of offensive zone time. They were rewarded late in the first period courtesy of a power-play goal from Bauer Dumanski, who walked in right up the middle and fired a shot off the back bar past Ethan Eskit at 16:04 to make it 1-0 through 20 minutes.

The Prince George Cougars added to their lead just 20 seconds into the second period, as Brock Souch scored off a centering pass from Aiden Foster. Nearly seven minutes later, at 7:21, Aiden Foster made it 3-0. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect sent a puck toward the net that redirected off a Royals stick and past Eskit to give Prince George a three-goal lead.

The Royals cut into the Cougars' lead at 13:03, with Nolan Stewart finding the back of the net. Prince George held a 3-1 lead through two periods of play.

Victoria pushed hard in the third period, needing points to stay in the playoff race. The Royals scored a pair of power-play goals just over two minutes apart, with Caleb Matthews netting both at 4:23 and 6:35 to tie the game at three.

Victoria continued to press, but Ravensbergen made several key saves to keep the game tied. The Royals outshot the Cougars 16-6 in the third period, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, both teams had their chances but were unable to convert, sending the contest to a shootout. It was déjà vu for the Cougars, as both Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster scored in the shootout, while Josh Ravensbergen stopped every shot he faced to secure the 4-3 victory.

The Cougars will wrap up the 2025-26 regular season tomorrow when they take on the Royals once again at 6:00 pm.

Next Home Game: Game 1 WHL Playoffs - 7:00 PM







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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