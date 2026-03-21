Vees Win Third Straight over Rockets
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Kelowna Rockets' Ty Halaburda and Penticton Vees' AJ Reyelts in action
(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees took down their BC Division rival by a 2-1 score on Friday night in the home finale of the regular season.
The Vees climb to 43-14-6-4 on the season.
Penticton opened the scoring on Friday with Ryden Evers batting home a rebound off a Callum Stone shot for his 35th goal of the year. That was all the scoring in period number one.
Vojtech Cihar countered on the powerplay for the Rockets 7:05 into the middle frame.
Brittan Alstead found the back of the net shortly after off a great individual effort. That would end up being the game winner and his 21st of the year.
The Vees used a strong penalty kill early in the third period and outstanding goaltending from AJ Reyelts to shut down the Rockets in the third leading to a 2-1 victory.
Penticton is now 4-2-0-1 against Kelowna this season and have won their last three meetings in a row.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 32
Rockets- 27
Scoring:
Vees- Ryden Evers, Brittan Alstead
Rockets- Vojtech Cihar
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/2
Rockets- 1/4
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 26/27
Rockets- Harrison Boettiger - 30/32
Up Next: The Vees wrap up the regular season tomorrow night in Kelowna against the Rockets. Puck drop is 6:00PM.
Images from this story
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Kelowna Rockets' Ty Halaburda and Penticton Vees' AJ Reyelts in action
(Cherie Morgan)
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