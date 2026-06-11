Stone Ready to Lead the Vees

Published on June 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Following the departure of 20-year-old Nolan Stevenson, the Penticton Vees have appointed Callum Stone the second captain of the Vees WHL franchise.

Stone enters his third season with the Vees in 2026-27 after being one of five players to make the jump with the organization from the BCHL to the WHL last year.

The Vees defenceman says he was thrilled to find out he was going to wear the "C" for the team this season.

"I was super excited," he said. "I think it was five seasons ago practicing, when I first stepped onto the ice (as an affiliate player) with the team, to now being named captain. It has been a journey but I'm super excited for what this year and the future holds."

Stone led all Vees defencemen with a +7 rating in the playoffs and chipped in four assists in 12 games as Penticton made it to the Conference Championship Series before falling to the eventual WHL champions in the Everett Silvertips.

He talked about what it takes to be a leader of the Vees.

"I think it's just leading by example," said Stone. "You don't want to be a drill sergeant, but you also don't want to just be a cheerleader. You want someone that the team can watch day after day and realize that's the standard I hold myself to. I would never say something that I won't be willing to do myself and I truly believe that that's the best way to go about leading a team, just leading by example and being the most consistent person in that domain.

"I think letting the coaches coach and then letting me as a player be a support to every single person on the team is also a very important part to making sure we are a cohesive group."

The Kelowna, BC native follows in the footsteps of Nolan Stevenson who was also a three-year member of the Vees and says there is a lot to take away from the former Vee as he steps into the role.

"I think Nolan Stevenson was an unbelievable role model," Stone said. "For me as a rookie in the BCHL and also last year, navigating us through that first year in the WHL. I think the biggest thing that Nolan was really good at is just understanding the ebbs-and-flows of a season. Having high moments and low moments but being neutral through it all. Not letting bad events maybe ruin some of the success you'vehad."

"I think how he handled that in the WHL in our first season is something I want to bring to the organization next year."

The Vees have announced one assistant captain for next year as AJ Reyelts will return between the pipes for his 20-year-old season. Although the Vees star goaltender won't physically wear an "A", Stone is excited to have Reyelts by his side.

"When I heard AJ was returning, he's a player that automatically makes our team a contender for whatever championship you want to think about," Stone explained. "He's a great leader in the room. To have his support and to be able to communicate with him as a teammate, but more importantly as a friend, is something that is going to be really important next year."

Stone and the Vees will begin their campaign in early September and he says he's just counting down the days.

"I've been counting the weeks since the season ended," he said. "I think having the start we had in the WHL last year has really left me with a lot of excitement for what this season holds.

"In all honesty, since watching the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, the biggest thing I've been thinking about is, it may seem like a very ambitious and lofty goal but, I really want to head to Guelph (the host of the 2027 Memorial Cup) and compete for the Memorial Cup in 2027."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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