Vees Sign Bergeson Brothers

Published on May 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of American forwards Tyden and Tate Bergeson.

Tyden Bergeson is the older of the two brothers (2007-born) and spent the 2025-26 season with the Madison Capitals of the USHL producing 11 goals and 11 assists in 23 games-played in the regular season. Tyden added nine points in 11 playoff games with the Capitals this season as his team made a push to the USHL conference final. He also played for Moorhead High in the USHS-MN league picking up 81 points in 31 games played.

Tate Bergeson (2011-born) was the third-round pick of the Vees in this past WHL Prospects Draft. He played for MN Blue Ox 14U AAA this past season notching 15 goals and 15 assists in 18 games played.

"When we recruit a player we say we are recruiting a family and in this case we really are," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "Once I got to know the Bergeson family it was evident that the entire family are winners through and through. Tyden leading his High School team to Back to Back State championships and then capped off by going to the USHL conference championship is an incredible achievement.

"While Tyden adds talent to our current roster, his younger brother Tate will be a huge addition as we build our future. Both Tyden and Tate bring a competitive spirit with the skill necessary that give their teams an opportunity to win.

"I've had many brothers over my time coaching in Penticton and I look forward to coaching the Bergeson brothers over the next few seasons."

Tyden Bergeson was named Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota this past season which is awarded to the most outstanding senior in Minnesota high school hockey each year. He is also a back-to-back Minnesota high school AA state champ with Moorhead, their first ever hockey state championships in school history.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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