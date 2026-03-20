Warriors Heading West for Final Regular Season Away Game

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - In a regular season that has been riddled with injuries to key players, the Warriors' playoff push will come down to the final weekend of the regular season.

In a do-or-die situation last weekend, the Warriors prevailed to keep their playoff push alive, sending the Regina Pats home unhappy in their regular-season series finale. Connor Schmidt got the game off on the right foot for the Warriors, notching the team's first marker just 96 seconds into the opening frame. Nolan Paquette followed just 50 seconds later to give the Warriors a two-goal lead before the three-minute mark. On the power play, the Pats struck back to bring themselves within one. The Warriors struck just a minute later with a goal off the stick of Steven Steranka. Kash Andresen and Aiden Ziprick added goals for the Warriors in the following periods to secure the lead.

The Warriors are 4-0-1-1 against the Broncos this season. Their latest victory was on March 11, when they forced a shootout against the Broncos to take their fourth win in the regular-season series. Casey Brown tallied a shorthanded marker, and Kash Andresen and Dominik Pavlik added goals in regulation. In the shootout, Aiden Ziprick scored in the third round to keep the Warriors alive before Colt Carter sent home the winning goal in the fourth round.

The Swift Current Broncos are 14-43-4-5 on the season. The team is 1-6-1-2 in their last ten games, and they are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades last Saturday. Hudson Darby leads the Broncos with 19 goals and 49 points on the season. Trae Wilke ranks second with 21 goals and 45 points, and Anthony Wilson rounds out their top three with 14 goals and 37 points.

The playoff race between the Regina Pats, Red Deer Rebels, and Moose Jaw Warriors is incredibly tight. Regina holds seventh place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Red Deer Rebels, who currently occupy eighth place. The Warriors are three points back of the Rebels. All three teams have two remaining games with four possible points on the table for each team.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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