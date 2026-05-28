Warriors Announce Three-Year Partnership with HK Henderson: Navacord for Alumni Golf Tournament

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce their 15th annual golf tournament will return to the city as part of a three-year partnership with HK Henderson | Navacord.

"HK Henderson | Navacord is excited to become the presenting sponsor of the Warriors' Alumni tournament," said President and CEO David Reidy. "As past sponsors of the event, we are excited to take on a larger role in working alongside the Warriors and other local businesses to raise funds to allow players access to post-secondary education. Supporting the education of youth within our community has always been fundamental to us, so this opportunity is very aligned with who we are."

The tournament will be held on July 3rd at the Hillcrest Golf Course with registration, dinner, and social at the Moose Jaw Shrine Club on July 2nd.

"We are grateful to welcome HK Henderson | Navacord on as the presenting sponsor," said Tournament Chair Todd Hudson. "Together, we are excited to welcome back current and former Moose Jaw Warriors to the city for this year's tournament."

Over the past 14 years, the tournament has raised more than $1.36 million for the Moose Jaw Warriors Education Fund, which provides graduating players with the opportunity to further their education at the post-secondary level.

For inquiries about sponsorship or registration, contact Olivia Howe (306.630.6350) or Todd Hudson (306.631.0288).







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