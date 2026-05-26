Prospects Joined by Veterans Nagel, Brown, Moroz at 2026 Development Camp

Published on May 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In addition to some of the organization's top prospects, the Warriors also welcomed back current players Luke Moroz, Casey Brown, and Gage Nagel for the team's development camp earlier this month.

"I remember being in their shoes and coming to camp nervous," said Moroz. "The quicker you can help [the prospects] adapt to the atmosphere, it's easier for them to feel comfortable and fit right in [come training camp]."

All of Nagel, Moroz, and Brown are part of the veteran presence on the Warriors' squad and will be looking to make an impact as leaders on the team come September.

"I take [my role as a veteran] very seriously," said Nagel. "I think it's important to make them feel comfortable and excited to come to the rink."

Although he's preparing for his final season in the league, Brown notes that it wasn't so long ago that he was attending Warriors' camps as a prospect.

"I remember when I was young and came here," said Brown. "[I was] pretty scared, didn't know anyone, [and was] playing with some new guys, so just [being] out there to support and [answer questions, hopefully helps them settle in]."

All three of the veterans at this year's camp were affected to varying degrees by the Warriors' injury struggles last season. Moroz's season ended during the preseason after suffering an upper-body injury that required surgery, Nagel missed the last two months with an upper-body injury, and Brown was injured in the Warriors' second-to-last game of the season against the Broncos.

"I [was] excited to get on the ice [and] shake off the rust," said Brown. "[It was cool] to see the next wave of kids [the team has] coming up."

As a full participant at this year's Development Camp, Moroz notes that the time spent with the prospects during fitness testing and on the ice was an important step in his summer training as he looks toward training camp in the fall.

"I haven't played a game since March 2024," said Moroz. "It's definitely an eye-opener for the summer and another reason to work hard for next season."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

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