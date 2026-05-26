Giants Sign 3rd Overall Pick Eli Vickers to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on May 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are proud to announce the signing of 2011-born defenceman Eli Vickers (South Surrey, B.C.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Vickers was selected by the Giants with the third overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The left-shot blueliner was named the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) U15 Prep Top Defenceman this past season. He led all U15 prep blueliners with 62 points in 30 games, thanks to 22 goals and 40 assists.

"We're excited to welcome Eli to our organization and announce the signing of his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "He's a dynamic, offensively gifted defenceman who moves the puck exceptionally well and has the talent and work ethic to make a major impact in our league."

Vickers was also called up to Delta's U17 Prep team at the end of the 2025-26 season, where he scored five goals in four games.

"I've admired his competitiveness and his will to win for the last two years," Giants Director of Player Personnel Greg Batters said after the Giants drafted him on May 6. "The people at Delta speak super highly of him...He's a winner; a leader. He's going to be a fan favourite for sure."

Vickers' 62 points ranked fifth among all U15 prep skaters and were the third-most productive blueline season in CSSHL U15 Prep history. Having been part of Delta's 2025 CSSHL Western Championship team, Vickers had 98 points in 65 career U15 Prep games, the second-most all time among defensemen.

"I'm so honoured to be selected by the Giants in the 2026 WHL Draft," Vickers said. "Huge thank you to the ownership group and scouting staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for my hometown team. I also want to thank all of my coaches, teammates, family and everyone at Delta Hockey Academy and the Semiahmoo Ravens who have supported me throughout my journey. Excited for what's ahead."

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Eli and the Vickers family.

Vickers is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







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