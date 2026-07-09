Giants Sign Goaltender Donovan Knapp to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2011-born goaltender Donovan Knapp (Clearwater, MN) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Knapp, 15, was selected by the Giants with the 33rd overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 180 lb. goaltender backstopped the 14U Little Caesars to a USA Hockey Tier I National Championship this past season, posting a perfect 5-0-0 record at Nationals with a 1.51 G.A.A. and .920 save percentage.
"We're excited to announce the signing of Donovan to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Giants Head Coach and General Manager Michael Dyck said. "Donovan is a competitive goaltender who battles hard, stays composed under pressure and gives his team a chance to win every time he's in the net. He has a strong work ethic and has shown a real commitment to his development. We're excited to welcome him to our organization and look forward to being a part of his continued growth both as a player and as a person."
According to USA Hockey's website, Knapp went 24-2-1 during the 2025-26 season with a 1.46 goals-against average (G.A.A.) and eight shutouts.
"I am incredibly excited and honoured to officially sign with the Vancouver Giants and begin the next chapter of my hockey career," Knapp said. "I want to sincerely thank the Giants organization for believing in me and giving me this opportunity, as well as my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm grateful for everyone who has helped me reach this point and can't wait to get to work and proudly represent the Giants. Here's to the next chapter!"
The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Donovan and the Knapp family.
Knapp is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
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