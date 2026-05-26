Pats Sign 2026 First Round Pick Fletcher MacDonald

Published on May 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have signed 2026 first-round pick Fletcher MacDonald to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

MacDonald made franchise history earlier this month when he was selected ninth overall by the Pats in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft on May 6, becoming the highest-drafted goaltender in club history. He also became the first goaltender selected by Regina in the first round since Jordan Hollett was chosen 13th overall in 2014.

"The Regina Pats organization is very excited to have signed our first-round pick from the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "We believe Fletcher has a very bright future ahead of him, and we're confident he will bring stability to our goaltending position when he becomes a full-time player with the Pats."

The 14-year-old netminder was also the highest-drafted goaltender selected in the WHL Prospects Draft since Taylor Gauthier was taken 10th overall by the Prince George Cougars in 2016. Prior to MacDonald, the last goaltender selected in the first round was Carter Esler, who went 23rd overall to the Spokane Chiefs in 2023. The last goaltender chosen ninth overall in the draft was Ian Scott by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2014.

MacDonald spent the 2025-26 season with the Canadian Athletic Club U15 AA program in the AEHL, where he posted a 2.87 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and one shutout across 28 games. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound goaltender from Edmonton was named to the AEHL U15 AA First All-Star Team following a standout season.

Despite facing the most shots against in the entire league with 1,005, MacDonald consistently rose to the occasion, seeing 290 more shots than the next closest goaltender in the AEHL.

MacDonald elevated his game even further in the postseason, recording a remarkable .969 save percentage in two playoff appearances while allowing just three goals over 120 minutes of action.

On the provincial stage, MacDonald represented Team Alberta at the 2026 Alberta Cup, helping guide his team to a championship while earning First All-Star Team honours. In three tournament appearances, he posted a .942 save percentage.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

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