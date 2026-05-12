Pats Announce Details for 2026 Spring Development Camp

Published on May 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are set to host their 2026 Spring Development Camp from May 21-23 at the Co-operators Centre.

The three-day camp will feature a group of the organization's top prospects, including recent draft selections, listed players, and returning young talent. All on-ice sessions will take place on the C6 Rink, and admission is free to the public.

The camp roster includes 20 players, highlighted by 2025 first overall WHL Prospects Draft pick Maddox Schultz, 2026 first-round selection Fletcher MacDonald, and several members of the club's 2025 and 2026 draft classes.

FULL SPRING DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 21st

Players arrive to Regina

Friday, May 22nd

On-ice from 1:15 - 2:45 @ Co-operators Centre, C6 Rink

On-ice from 7:00 - 8:30 @ Co-operators Centre, C6 Rink

Saturday, May 23rd

On-ice from 10:00 - 11:30 @ Co-operators Centre, C6 Rink

On-ice from 5:45 - 7:00 @ Co-operators Centre, C6 Rink

LIST OF CAMP ATTENDEES

Goaltenders

Name Pos Hometown Birthdate Height Weight How Acquired 2025-26 Team

Drake Limpert G Woodbury, MN Aug 01/08 6'2 154 lbs List East Ridge High

Fletcher MacDonald G Edmonton, AB Aug 3/11 6'2 199 lbs 1st round - 9th (2026) CAC Canadians U15 AAA

Dawson Sheehan G Beaumont, AB Jul 24/10 5'11 157 lbs 7th round - 120th (2025) Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep

Defencemen

Name Pos Hometown Birthdate Height Weight How Acquired 2025-26 Team

Carter Bleau D Gull Lake, SK Jan 8/11 5'10 170 lbs 6th round - 123rd (2026) Swift Current Broncos U15 AA

Logan Edwards D Regina, SK Jun 08/09 5'10 150 lbs List Tisdale Trojans U18 AAA

Calder Harris D Moose Jaw, SK July 20/10 5'6 126 lbs List Regina Capitals U18 AA

Charlie Leonard D Calgary, AB Mar 22/10 6'1 183 lbs 2nd round - 46th (2025) Calgary IHA U18 Prep

Cortland Lemieux D Tsawwassen, BC Aug 13/09 6'2 187 lbs List Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep

Cruz Nicolay D Red Deer, AB Feb 3/10 6'1 164 lbs 2nd round - 27th (2025) Calgary IHA U18 Prep

Riley Rubidge D Regina, SK Jul 28/11 5'8 150 lbs 3rd round - 62nd (2026) Regina Pat Blues U15 AA

Tyson Wolanski D Cloverdale, BC Mar 8/11 6'2 181 lbs 2nd round - 31st (2026) Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Forwards

Name Pos Hometown Birthdate Height Weight How Acquired 2025-26 Team

Kai Dingwall LW Calgary, AB Feb 24/11 5'11 179 lbs 2nd round - 35th (2026) Calgary IHA U15 Prep

Logan Henry C Prince George, BC May 12/10 5'10 187 lbs 1st round - 23rd (2025) Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep

Baze Hielscher C Windsor, CO Mar 12/11 5'10 170 lbs 6th round - 135th (2026) Northern Colorado Youth 14U AA

Alex Kowalyk RW Battleford, SK Apr 19/11 5'9 150 lbs 9th round - 207th (2026) North West Stars U15 AA

Tyler Kunz LW Grand Forks, ND Mar 25/10 6'4 181 lbs 2nd round - 36th (2025 U.S Draft) Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA

Maddox Schultz C Regina, SK Mar 15/10 5'10 181 lbs 1st round - 1st (2025) Regina Pats

Jacob Tait F Prince Albert, SK Mar 02/09 5'11 154 lbs List Tisdale Trojans U18 AAA

Klay Weber C Edam, SK Apr 4/11 5'10 145 lbs 9th round - 192nd (2026) North West Stars U15 AA

Mahlon Wiley LW Yorkton, SK May 5/10 6'2 174 lbs 4th round - 89th (2025) Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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