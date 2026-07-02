Regina Pats Complete Coaching Staff with Additions of Taras McEwen and Del Pedrick

Published on July 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced Thursday that assistant coaches Taras McEwen and Del Pedrick have joined the organization, rounding out the coaching staff under newly appointed Head Coach Dave Bell.

McEwen and Pedrick bring a combined 40-plus years of coaching experience to the Pats, with extensive backgrounds at the U18 AAA, Junior A and Western Hockey League levels.

"We're pleased to add a young and bright hockey mind with WHL head coaching experience in Taras to our staff, and we're equally excited to welcome Del, who brings more than 30 years of coaching experience at various levels, including as a WHL assistant coach," said Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "These two hockey minds are outstanding communicators who will provide valuable support to Dave while placing a strong emphasis on the development of our young core. Both have an impressive track record of developing players, and we believe they are a perfect fit for our group."

McEwen, 35, joins the Pats after serving as Head Coach of the Prairie Hockey Academy U18 Prep team during the 2025-26 season. Under his guidance, PHA posted a 21-8 record before advancing to the quarterfinals of the CSSHL Playoffs.

Prior to joining Prairie Hockey Academy, the Whitewood, Sask., product spent two seasons with the Swift Current Broncos, serving as both an assistant coach and head coach from 2023-25. During his tenure, the Broncos qualified for the WHL Playoffs in both seasons, highlighted by a 40-22-4-2 campaign in 2023-24 that saw Swift Current finish second in the Eastern Conference and first in the Central Division. That season, McEwen guided the Broncos past the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a first-round sweep before falling to the eventual WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors in the second round.

Before taking over behind the Broncos bench, McEwen served as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg ICE during the 2022-23 season, helping the club capture the WHL regular season title with 115 points before advancing to the WHL Championship Series. Prior to transitioning into coaching, he spent five seasons as a scout with the Kootenay and Winnipeg ICE organizations from 2017-22.

Pedrick arrives in Regina following four seasons as an assistant coach with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2022-26, where he worked primarily with the club's defence corps.

Before joining Brandon, the Swan River, Man., native spent 16 seasons with Notre Dame, serving as Director of Player Development while also holding various coaching roles. He was named Head Coach of the Notre Dame Hounds U18 AAA program in 2021-22, leading the club to a SMAAAHL Championship.

Pedrick's coaching resume also includes two TELUS Cup national championships with the Notre Dame Hounds U18 AAA program in 2009 and 2010. Prior to his time at Notre Dame, he coached in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League from 2001-06 with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and Swan Valley Stampeders.







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