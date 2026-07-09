A Letter from Golf Tournament Chair Todd Hudson

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







To our sponsors, golfers, alumni, and community supporters,

On behalf of the Warrior Golf Committee, I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who helped make this year's Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament another tremendous success.

Once again, the tournament was full, and that does not happen by chance. It happens because of the business community, which continues to rally behind this event year after year. For 15 years, local businesses have stepped up to provide financial support for this tournament and the Moose Jaw Warriors Education Fund. That kind of long-standing support means a great deal to our organization and has helped make this one of the top fundraising events in the entire WHL.

Every dollar raised through this tournament supports the Education Fund, helping Warriors players pursue their goals beyond the rink. With the generosity of our sponsors and supporters, this tournament continues to provide meaningful support for the young men who come through our program.

Another key to the success of this event is the continued support of our alumni. Year after year, former Warriors make the effort to return to Moose Jaw, including Theo Fleury, who has been one of the tournament's most dedicated supporters and has been on hand for most of the tournaments to date.

Their continued return says a lot about this community. For many of our alumni, Moose Jaw was more than just a stop in their hockey careers. It was a place that welcomed them with open arms, supported them, and became part of their story. As their lives and careers have taken them in different directions across Canada and around the world, that connection remains. It is a reminder of the lasting impact this community has on the young men who come through the Warriors organization, and one of the reasons this event remains such a meaningful success.

This year was also special for another reason. In addition to raising money for the Warriors Education Fund, the group came together in support of another little Warrior in our community, Wells Hodnefield.

Wells is living with MPPH Syndrome, an ultra-rare brain disorder, and is believed to be just the 76th documented case worldwide. A round of golf with Theo Fleury was donated, auctioned, donated back, and re-auctioned 12 times, raising an incredible $73,000 to help the Hodnefield family with Wells' specialized treatments and ongoing support.

Reflecting on the night, Theoren Fleury shared, "Moose Jaw has always had a very special place in my heart, so the other night what I witnessed was exactly what Moose Jaw is all about. I was grateful to be able to provide some joy and happiness for Wells and his family. Thank you to the community of Moose Jaw for stepping up and making a difference!"

It was a powerful reminder of what this community can do when people come together.

The partnership with our sponsors provides important stability for this event and shows a continued belief in the Warriors organization, our players, and the community this tournament supports.

A special thank you goes to our presenting sponsor, HK Henderson | Navacord, for making a three-year commitment to the Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament. We also want to thank Velocity Ford for once again returning as our Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout Sponsor.

Thank you as well to all of our major sponsors, gold sponsors, hole sponsors, prize sponsors, media partners, and supporters who make this event possible.

Media Partners

Golden West Radio

Moose Jaw Express

I also want to thank every golfer who took part, the alumni and current Warriors who joined us, the volunteers, Hillcrest Golf Club, Moose Jaw WA WA Shrine Club, and our entire golf committee. The dedication of this committee is a major part of what makes this tournament successful. Their continued support, energy, and time behind the scenes make the event better every year.

It is truly a pleasure to work with and be part of a community like Moose Jaw, where our businesses and community members continue to step up and give their support in so many ways. On behalf of the Warrior Golf Committee and the Moose Jaw Warriors, thank you again for your continued support.

Todd Hudson

Warrior Golf Committee Chair







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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