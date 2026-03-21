Oil Kings Down Hurricanes for 21st Road Win of Season

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings with finish the season with 21 road with after a 2-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night at the visitLethbridge.com arena.

Even though the Oil Kings were missing a number of players in this one, the shot clock showed a pretty dominant first period, outshooting the Hurricanes 16-9. However, the scoreboard read 1-1 after one. Lethbridge opened the scoring off the stick of Easton Daneault just under five minutes into the hockey game. But, Edmonton responded with Aaron Obobaifo firing a terrific shot past Koen Cleaver to tie the game.

In the second, the Hurricanes would push back, earning the first six shots on goal. However, no goals to show for it. The Oil Kings then were able to get back to their game and scored as a result as Lukas Sawchyn poked home a loose puck for his 26th goal of the season to give the Oil Kings their first lead of the game.

Both teams had opportunities on powerplays in the third, including a four-minute powerplay for the Hurricanes, but neither team was able to add one to their score as the Oil Kings took the 2-1 final.

Edmonton outshot the Hurricanes 32-26 in the game as Parker Snell made 25 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-2 on the powerpay and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings will cap off their regular season on Sunday as they host the Calgary Hitmen.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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