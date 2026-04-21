Wouters, Landreville Named to CSSHL Top Freshman Teams

Published on April 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Two Edmonton Oil Kings prospects have been honoured by the Canadian Sport School Hockey League for their excellent seasons.

2010-born defenceman Holden Wouters, and 2010-born forward Cole Landreville have been named to the Top Freshman teams in the U18 Prep league. Wouters is named to the BC/USA Team, while Landreville is part of the Prairie team.

Wouters played this season with St. Georges U18 Prep squad where he played 28 games, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists for 22 points. He also added three points in five playoff games. Wouters, out of Vancouver, B.C., was the second overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. He played in two games for the Oil Kings this season.

Landreville spent this season with Pilot Mound Hockey Academy's U18 squad where he had 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 points. The St. Claude, Man. product also played in three regular season games for the Oil Kings this season, scoring one goal. Landreville also played in one playoff game, going +1.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.