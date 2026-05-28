Oil Kings Announce Changes in Hockey Operations Department

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - As announced by the Edmonton Oilers today, Kirt Hill will be departing the Oil Kings as General Manager, President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor for a new position with the Oilers as Assistant General Manager, Player Procurement. Hill will lead the player procurement group which includes pro and amateur scouting as well as undrafted free agents.

Hill has spent the past eight seasons as the President and General Manager of the Oil Kings, highlighted by a WHL Championship in 2022.

In a corresponding move, the Oil Kings are excited to welcome Michael Chan as the new President and General Manager, and Alternate Governor. Chan has spent the last five seasons as the team's Director of Scouting leading the team's WHL Prospects Drafts. Chan also served as the Oil Kings Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Taking over as the Oil Kings Director of Scouting will be Jamie Jackson, who has served as an Area Scout for the club since 2021. Jackson has also recently served as Head Coach and Director of Player Development at the Northern Alberta Xtreme Hockey Academy.

The Oil Kings would like to congratulate Kirt on his new position and thank him for his efforts with the club over the last eight seasons. The team is also thrilled to welcome Michael and Jamie into their new roles.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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