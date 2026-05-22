Winterhawks Sign Cullen Stephenson to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Cullen Stephenson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Stephenson, of Warman, Saskatchewan, was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. With his selection, Stephenson became the highest Winterhawks draft pick since 2009.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cullen Stephenson to Portland," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "Cullen is a leader on and off the ice. He is a highly-skilled player who we feel has the potential to be an impact player in this league."

In 25 games with the Warman Wildcats U15 AA team, the 2011-born skater tallied an immense 88 points from 38 goals and 50 assists. The forward also suited up for the Moose Jaw Warriors U18 AAA side for two games - scoring twice and assisting once.

"Matt Davidson was the one who said that he has a lot of similarities to Nate Danielson," Head Saskatchewan Scout Darwin Bennett said. "Sven [Bärtschi] watched some tape and compared him to former teammate Ryan Johansen, so I think he's that type of player for sure. He makes other players better, and he's got a high compete...a real solid team player."

Playing in the WHL runs in the Stephenson family; Cullen's father, Shay, won an Ed Chynoweth Cup and Memorial Cup as a member of the 2001 Red Deer Rebels.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

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