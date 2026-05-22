Brandon Wheat Kings Announce Coaching Staff Changes
Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
The Brandon Wheat Kings would like to thank Assistant Coaches Mark Derlago and Del Pedrick for their dedication, passion, and contributions to our organization over the past number of years.
Both Mark and Del have played an important role in the development of our players and the continued growth of the Wheat Kings organization. Their leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the team have had a lasting impact both on and off the ice.
As the organization moves forward, the contracts of Mark Derlago and Del Pedrick will not be renewed for the upcoming season.
"We would like to thank both Mark and Del for everything they have done for the Brandon Wheat Kings organization," said General Manager Marty Murray. "They have been outstanding contributors to our hockey club and have played an important role in the growth and development of our players during their time with the team."
General Manager Marty Murray will now begin the process of building the club's coaching staff for the upcoming season.
The Brandon Wheat Kings thank Mark and Del once again for their commitment to the organization and wish them both continued success in their future endeavours.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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