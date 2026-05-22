Officiating Team for the 2026 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the officiating team selected by the director of officials from each of the CHL's Member Leagues to work the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, British Columbia.

The team of four referees and five linespersons is made up of experienced officials from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Together, this group of officials brings more than 100 years of combined experience, having officiated at many of hockey's premier national and international events, including the World Junior Championship, U18 World Championship, Men's World Championship, Olympic Games, and CHL USA Prospects Challenge, among others.

Among the officials assigned to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is Dustin Minty (Western Hockey League / WHL), who is working his second Memorial Cup after previously officiating the tournament in 2024. A native of nearby Summerland, B.C., Minty is one of five WHL officials selected to work this year's event in Kelowna.

Mike Campbell (Western Hockey League / WHL) is working his second Memorial Cup, having previously officiated the tournament in 2022. Campbell also recently worked his second consecutive Olympic Games at Milano Cortina 2026 and was named the 2025-26 recipient of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League's Official of the Year.

Jeff Ingram (Western Hockey League / WHL) brings the most Memorial Cup experience among this year's officiating crew, as he will be working his third tournament after previously officiating the event in 2016 and 2018.

The officials assigned to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota are:

Referees

Chad Ingalls (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Pascal St-Jacques (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Mike Campbell (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Jeff Ingram (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Linespersons

Luke Pye (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Philippe Pilon (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Nick Albinati (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Dustin Minty (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Brennan Walker (Western Hockey League / WHL)

The opening game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET between the host Kelowna Rockets and the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers. The 2026 Memorial Cup marks the return of the CHL's championship event to Kelowna for the first time since 2004. Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

SCHEDULE

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 22 - Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 - Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 26 - Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 27 - Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Championship Final - Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)







Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

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