Americans Assistant GM Moving On

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory today announced that Assistant General Manager & Head Scout Roy Stasiuk is not seeking a contract extension with the club. The current agreement expires on May 31st.

"Roy has done an excellent job directing our scouting staff and managing the WHL Prospects Drafts since 2019," said Tory. "While we are sorry to see him go, he has left our prospect depth chart in great shape."

Americans' Majority Owner and Team President, Jon Sortland reacted to Stasiuk's planned departure as follows: "It's been a pleasure to get to know Roy and work alongside him for the last two seasons," Sortland said. "His high level of hockey knowledge, and his ability to strategically plan by identifying trends and drawing on his experiences have been beneficial. I look forward to an ongoing friendship and hockey conversations regardless of where Roy lands."

The outgoing Assistant GM and Head Scout expressed his appreciation: "I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the 2018 ownership group of Bob and Audrey Tory, Stu Barnes, Olaf Kolzig, and Dennis Loman," Stasiuk said. "I inherited a talented scouting staff, and we've since added some new scouts and new enthusiasm. Over the next few seasons, it should make for some exciting teams for our wonderful Tri-City fans to watch."

Stasiuk emphasized he is not retiring. "I have no definitive plans but moving into the unknown creates an edge and will allow me to refocus on my strengths as a leader, evaluator, communicator, and recruiter." His resumé includes a Memorial Cup Championship and two Ed Chynoweth WHL Championships.

The Americans intend to retain all remaining members of the existing scouting staff for the upcoming 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.