2026 Kamloops Blazers Spring Development Camp May 22-24

Published on May 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are hosting their 2026 Spring Development Camp this weekend from May 22nd to May 24th. The hockey club will welcome 23 players and their families to Kamloops in the 2010 and 2011 age groups.

The Blazers will host ice sessions that are open to the public on Saturday, May 23rd from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and on Sunday, May 24th from 9:00am to 11:00am at Brock Arena.







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