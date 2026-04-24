Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 1 AT Raiders

Published on April 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Raiders faced off four times in the regular season, splitting the series with two wins each. Jonas Woo (3G, 3A) and Markus Ruck (1G, 5A) led the team with six points each in the season series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 1 @ Prince Albert 5 (Jan 24 2026) Prince Albert 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 3 2025)

Prince Albert 8 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 17 2026) Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 29 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

50-10-5-3 52-10-5-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 1st

East - 2nd East Conf. - 1st

League - 3rd League - 2nd

Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 26-4-3-1

Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 26-6-2-0

Round 3 Schedule:

Game 1 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Friday, April 24 (7:00pm ST)

Game 2 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Saturday, April 25 (7:00pm ST)

Game 3 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 28 (7:00pm MT)

Game 4 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Wednesday, April 29 (7:00pm MT)

Game 5 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Friday, May 1 (7:00pm ST)*

Game 6 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Sunday, May 3 (6:00pm MT)*

Game 7 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Tuesday, May 5 (7:00pm ST)*

*If necessary

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 5-2 on Wednesday, April 15th in the Scotiabank Saddledome to complete their series sweep against the Calgary Hitmen. Veeti Väisänen (1G, 1A) led the team with two points. Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of the net. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net for the Tigers, stopping 22 of 24 shots faced.

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

Power Play: 24.1% (8th) Power Play: 25.0% (7th)

Penalty Kill: 87.9% (1st) Penalty Kill: 77.8% (8th)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Andrew Basha (14) GAA - Carter Casey (1.81)

Goals - Four Players Tied (5) Save % - Carter Casey (.937)

Assists - Andrew Basha (11) Wins - Jordan Switzer (5)

PIMs - Kadon McCann (15)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+13)

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Andrew Basha - 14 (T-3rd)

Assists Andrew Basha - 11 (2nd)

Power Play Goals Andrew Basha - 2 (T-5th)

Bryce Pickford - 2 (T-5th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-2nd)

Andrew Basha - 4 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Liam Ruck - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-10th)

Cam Parr - 1 (T-10th)

Josh Van Mulligen - 1 (T-10th)

Markus Ruck - 1 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)

Andrew Basha - 1 (T-4th)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-4th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-4th)

Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Kadon McCann - 15 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +13 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +11 (4th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 1.81 (4th)

Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (9th)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - 0.937 (3rd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 5 (5th)

Carter Casey - 3 (9th)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Andrew Basha 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Ethan Neutens 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Cam Parr 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 28.3% (5th)

Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 79.4% (7th)

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)

PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)

Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 Players - 15 Forwards - 8 Defence - 3 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Christie, Warrener

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha, Luke Ruptash

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey, Luke Warrener

British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Cash Christie

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Final Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#20 Liam Ruck

#23 Markus Ruck

#90 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#93 Kade Stengrim

#146 Riley Steen

#179 Jonas Woo

#185 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Final Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#26 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary Hitmen 5-2 W @ Prince Albert Raiders - Saturday, April 25th 7:00pm ST

@ Calgary Hitmen 5-2 W VS Prince Albert Raiders - Tuesday, April 28th 7:00pm MT

VS Calgary Hitmen 4-3 W VS Prince Albert Raiders - Wednesday, April 29th 7:00pm MT

VS Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW *@ Prince Albert Raiders - Friday, May 1st 7:00pm ST

VS Regina Pats 5-4 OTW *VS Prince Albert Raiders - Sunday, May 3rd 6:00pm MT

*If necessary







Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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