Tigers Advance to Eastern Conference Championship After 5-2 Win over Hitmen

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Tigers took on the Hitmen for Game 4 of Round Two on Wednesday, April 15th in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Medicine Hat had Calgary on the brink of elimination going into Game 4 as they carried a 3-0 series lead and were looking to complete the sweep with one more win to make their second consecutive Easter Conference Finals appearance.

Their effort to closing out the series was great out of the gate as the Tigers were the first on the board with Noah Davidson's fourth of the playoffs at 5:59. After Luke Cozens battled the puck to Davidson, he fired a laser of a wrist shot over Eric Tu's shoulder for a stunning goal to make it 1-0 Tigers.

Calgary pressed hard on Medicine Hat to get back in the game, posting 12 shots in the first period. They eventually responded with Blake Vanek's first goal of the playoffs at 9:49.

The Tigers took their game to another level in the middle frame, putting 14 shots on goal to Calgary's nine.

Veeti Väisänen restored the Tiger lead at 10:23 in the second period with an incredibly accurate wrist shot from the point off of a switch play with Bryce Pickford.

For the first time since 12:19 in the third period of Game 2, the Tigers were given a power play opportunity and they did not waste it. Jonas Woo one-timed home a smooth passing play from Liam and Markus Ruck to extend the Tigers lead to two.

In addition to dominating the second period on the scoresheet, the Tigers were dominating in the hits department as well with the likes of Davidson and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll making their presence known to keep Calgary at bay.

With their season on the line the Hitmen pushed hard and tallied an early goal from Ethan Moore at 5:04 to bring themselves within one.

The Tigers pushed right back and Kade Stengrim's fifth of the playoffs at 10:43 put the Tigers up by two once again. A quick draw win from Gordon-Carroll fed Stengrim in the slot for a rocket of a wrist shot.

Ethan Neutens' empty netter at 18:19 depleted any hope Calgary had of coming back, and the Tigers completed a 4-0 series sweep to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 1/1 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Ethan Moore (1G) - Calgary

Axel Hurtig - Calgary

Harrison Lodewyk (1A) - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Veeti Vaisanen

The Tigers will take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 Eastern Conference Championship, schedule is to be determined.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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