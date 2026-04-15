Game 4, Round 2 Preview: Vees at Cougars

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees are on the road for Game 4 looking to even the series at two games apiece with the Prince George Cougars. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The Vees struggled to match the physicality of the Cougars in Game 1 and ultimately fell 4-1 despite outshooting Prince George 35-20. Noah Milford scored his first WHL playoff goal in the Game 1 loss.

Two shorthanded goals against in the first period put the Vees behind the eight ball in Game 2 and they couldn't climb out of the hole eventually falling 6-2. Louie Wehmann had a goal and an assist in the loss.

The Vees fell down 2-0 in Game 3 but were able to will their way back into the game and the series led by Louie Wehmann's three assist performance and Brady Birnie chipping in two goals. Matteo Danis also registered his first goal of the post-season and added two assists. AJ Reyelts made some massive saves to keep the game at 2-0 early in the second period as the Vees earned a 5-3 victory.

Vees Player to Watch: Louie Wehmann: Wehmann has five points in the last two games and sits second in Vees playoff scoring with nine points in eight games. Wehmann was the catalyst in the Vees comeback in Game 3.

Fast Fact: Game 3 was Louie Wehmann's first three point night of his WHL career. He has two or more points in three of his last four playoff games.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton:

Jacob Kvasnicka - 10 points (6g, 4a)

Louie Wehmann - 9 points (4g, 5a)

Ryden Evers - 8 points (5g, 3a)

Matteo Danis - 8 points (1g, 7a)

Brady Birnie - 6 points (5g 1a)

Cougars:

Brock Souch - 17 points (6g, 11a)

Terik Parascak - 15 points (7g, 8a)

Kooper Gizowski - 12 points (3g, 9a)

Lee Shurgot - 8 points (3g, 5a)

Carson Carels - 7 points (0g, 7a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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