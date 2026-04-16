Winterhawks Alumnus Tyson Jugnauth Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to share that alumnus Tyson Jugnauth has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Jugnauth, from Kelowna, B.C., played 106 games across two seasons in the Rose City. In that span he compiled 130 points from 20 goals and 110 assists. During the 2024-25 season Jugnauth was named as an alternate captain, and took home WHL Defenseman of the Year honors.

Drafted by the Seattle Kraken 100th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jugnauth currently plays for Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. In his first pro season, Jugnauth led all AHL rookie blueliners with 44 points from nine goals and 35 assists across 70 games.

Congratulations to Tyson for this incredible achievement!







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.