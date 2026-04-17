Six Winterhawks Named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - NHL Central Scouting released its North American Final Rankings on Thursday, naming six Winterhawks to the list of top players on the continent: Jake Gustafson, Will McLaughlin, Jordan Duguay, Reed Brown, Nathan Brown, and Ondřej Štěbeták.

Jake Gustafson

In his debut WHL season, the California kid has showcased a 200-foot game shift after shift. Out of San Jose, Gustafson played in all 72 regular season and postseason games this season, amassing 25 points behind 13 goals and 12 assists. Three of those goals came in a hat-trick performance against the Kamloops Blazers on Nov. 21. His position flexibility allowed him to play both center and wing along with both power play and penalty kill.

Central Scouting has named Gustafson as the No. 52 skater in North America.

Will McLaughlin

Also in his first season of WHL hockey, Will McLaughlin saw crucial minutes on special teams as the season progressed. The Canmore, Alberta native led all Portland blueliners with nine goals this season, and added 21 assists for a 30-point campaign - tied for the team lead among defensemen.

McLaughlin's strong play this season has elevated his ranking with Central Scouting, bumping him up to No. 57 among North American skaters from being ranked No. 91 on the Mid-Term Rankings.

Jordan Duguay

A player with a nose for the back of the net, Jordan Duguay was a constant force on ice. Showcasing an ability to play in multiple roles on different lines, the Edmonton, Alberta man finished the season with 65 points from 22 goals and 43 assists. Duguay was one of three players to finish the season above the 60-point threshold, alongside Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller.

Central Scouting has named Duguay as the No. 123 skater in North America.

Reed Brown

From the growing hockey hotbed of Tempe, Arizona, Brown finished the season strong with 29 points behind 17 goals and 12 assists in 62 games played. Often flying down the ice, Brown was always a threat on odd-man rushes and breakaways. Brown had a seven-game goal streak between Oct. 24 and Nov. 11 earlier this season.

Brown's speed and dynamic play landed him as the No. 154 skater in North America, up from 167 earlier this season.

Nathan Brown

Appearing on the Central Scouting rankings for the first time this season, Brown made an immediate impact in Portland. Playing in his debut WHL season, Brown was named an alternate captain earlier this season and demonstrated a hard-nosed style of play. On top of his physicality, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native finished with 39 points (16G, 23A) in 55 games. Brown also scored one playoff goal in Game Four against Everett.

Central Scouting has named Brown as the No. 224 skater in North America.

Ondřej Štěbeták

Continuing his second season in the WHL, Štěbeták was depended upon heavily in the back stretch of the campaign. The Czech netminder played in 48 games, working to a 3.40 GAA, 0.897 SV%, and 23-19-5-1 record. On Jan. 13 against the Moose Jaw Warriors, Štěbeták turned aside all 26 shots that came his way for his first WHL shutout. Štěbeták also represented Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota earlier this season, winning a silver medal.

Central Scouting has named Štěbeták as the No. 35 netminder in North America.

Photo Credit: Keith Dwiggins

These six Winterhawks are joined by 72 other WHL players on Central Scouting's rankings.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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