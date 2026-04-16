Harrington, Sparks, Gillespie All Included in Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings Presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink
Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - Spokane Chiefs' forwards Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks and Brody Gillespie have all been named in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink ahead of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Buffalo, NY. The draft is scheduled for June 26-27.
Harrington slots in at #26 among North American skaters, rising from 32 since the midterm rankings in January. The Prince George, BC native finished the 2025-26 WHL season with career highs in goals (28), assists (29), points (57), penalty minutes (105), power play goals (9), game winning goals (4), and points-per-game (0.93). He earned the Chiefs Co-Player of the Year honor at the end of the season. Harrington was originally selected eighth overall by Spokane in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Sparks also climbed the rankings to #37 among North American skaters over the second half of the season since coming to Spokane in a January trade with the Vancouver Giants. The American-born forward finished the season tied for the team-lead in goals with Harrington, scoring 28 times. Sparks led the team with 65 points across 69 games played during the regular season.
Gillespie featured in the final rankings at #163 among North American skaters. The 6'1" forward from Vancouver, Washington was the #1 overall selection by Spokane in the 2024 U.S. Draft. He finished the season with career highs in assists (17) and points (24). In August 2025, Gillespie helped Team USA win its first Hlinka Gretzky Cup championship since 2003 following a victory over Sweden.
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