Vees Even Series with Game 4 Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees talk with goaltender AJ Reyelts

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars) Penticton Vees talk with goaltender AJ Reyelts(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars)

Prince George, BC - The Vees opened the scoring for the first time in the series and battled back to pick up a 5-2 victory in Game 4 against the Cougars.

The series is now even at two games apiece.

Louie Wehmann continued his hot play as of late opening the scoring with his fifth of the post-season. The Cougars however, would answer with two of their own to make the score 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Vees struck for their first of four straight powerplay goals as Ryden Evers capitalized on a rebound to make the score 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The Cougars unravelled in the third period and the Vees capitalized. Nolan Stevenson, Ethan Weber and Brady Birnie all found the back of the net with powerplay goals late to give the Vees the 5-2 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 35

Cougars- 29

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann, Ryden Evers, Nolan Stevenson, Ethan Weber, Brady Birnie

Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Lee Shurgot

Power Plays:

Vees- 4/8

Cougars- 1/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 27/29

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 30/35

Up Next: The Vees return home hosting the Cougars in Game 5 Friday night at the SOEC. Puck drop is 7:05PM.

Images from this story



Penticton Vees talk with goaltender AJ Reyelts

(Prince George Cougars)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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