Game 3, Round 3 Preview: Vees vs Silvertips

Published on April 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees return home looking to pick up a win against the Silvertips in Game 3 of their Western Conference Championship Series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The two teams played the opening 40 minutes quite evenly in Game 1. The Silvertips got a fortunate bounce to make the game 3-1 late, adding an empty netter to make the final 4-1. Ryden Evers scored the lone goal for the Vees, his seventh of the post-season.

Game 2 saw the Vees battle back from three different one goal deficits with Ethan Weber tying the game 4-4 with 56 seconds to go to send it to overtime. It was the Silvertips who found the net on the powerplay in double OT to take the 5-4 win and 2-0 series lead. Brady Birnie struck twice for the Vees and now leads the team with eight goals in the post-season. AJ Reyelts stopped 48-of-53 shots he faced in the loss.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brady Birnie: The Vees forward had a big game in Game 2 and now sits with eight goals in the playoffs. The 20-year-old CHL veteran now has 12 goals in 27 career playoff games.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers leads the WHL in playoff faceoff wins (200) while Matteo Danis is in second with 150.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton

Jacob Kvasnicka - 13 points (7g, 6a)

Ryden Evers - 12 points (7g, 5a)

Louie Wehmann - 11 points (5g, 6a)

Brady Birnie - 9 points (8g, 1a)

Matteo Danis - 9 points (1g 8a)

Silvertips

Landon DuPont - 16 points (4g, 12a)

Matias Vanhanen - 16 points (8g, 8a)

Julius Miettinen - 15 points (8g, 7a)

Carter Bear - 15 points (3g, 12a)

Zackary Shantz - 9 points (3g, 6a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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