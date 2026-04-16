Rockets Take Game Four in Overtime Comeback

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - The Kelowna Rockets staged a dramatic third period comeback to take Game Four 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.

Julius Miettinen opened the scoring just 1:04 into play, crashing the net and cashing in a rebound off a Carter Bear backhander for his eighth of the Playoffs. Matias Vanhanen followed up at 8:47 with a powerplay goal, fielding a point-blank feed from behind the net from Landon DuPont for his seventh of the postseason.

A Brek Liske snipe at 14:10 in the first period put the Tips up 3-0, chasting Harrison Boettiger from the crease in favor of Josh Banini.

The Silvertips outshot Kelowna 16-6 in the first and 11-5 in the second.

Kelowna rallied in the third period, with Tij Iginla tallying a powerplay goal at 7:54. Hiroki Gojsic capitalized on a misplay in front of the net burying his first career playoff goal at 12:11. Kelowna sent the game into overtime with just 7.7 seconds remaining, as Shane Smith pushed a powerplay goal through a netmouth scramble.

Iginla capped off the comeback 2:30 into overtime, chipping in a loose puck in front.

Miettinen has now scored in 11 of his last 12 games between regular season and Playoffs.

Game Five will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night at 7:05 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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