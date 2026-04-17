Eight Tigers Named in Final 2026 NHL Draft Rankings
Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Eight Tigers have been listed in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings.
Congratulations to Liam Ruck (20th), Markus Ruck (23rd), Yaroslav Bryzgalov (90th), Kade Stengrim (93rd), Riley Steen (146th), Jonas Woo (179th), Kadon McCann (185th), and Carter Casey on being named to the final rankings.
Overall, 80 Western Hockey League players were listed in the rankings. The Medicine Hat Tigers have the most players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings out of any team in the NHL with eight current Tigers players named. The Prince Albert Raiders follow closely with seven players ranked by NHL Central Scouting. The Edmonton Oil Kings and Portland Winterhawks both boast six players, while the Calgary Hitmen, Prince George Cougars, and Vancouver Giants all have five players ranked by NHL Central Scouting.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
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