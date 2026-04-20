2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Prospect Liam Ruck Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-Op
Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 19.
Ruck, an 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., recorded five points (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in two games this past week as the Tigers secured a four-game sweep of the Calgary Hitmen to advance to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien for the second consecutive season.
The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger, who was listed 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, put forward a four-point performance (3G-1A) Monday, April 13, as the Tigers secured a 5-2 victory over the Hitmen in Game 3 of their second-round series. After falling behind 1-0 only 64 seconds into the first period, Ruck provided a quick response for the visiting Tigers, tying the game 15 seconds later. Once again trailing in the second period, it was a shorthanded effort from Ruck that evened the score 2-2. He then set up his twin brother, Markus, for what went into the books as the eventual game winner, giving Medicine Hat a 3-2 advantage 11:51 into the second period. Liam then completed the hat trick with an empty-net marker late in the third period.
In Game 4 against the Hitmen, Ruck tallied one helper as the Tigers once again emerged victorious by a 5-2 score. Ruck's assist came with 5:04 to go in the second period, setting up Jonas Woo on the power play for what went into the books as the game-winning and series-clinching goal
Ruck has collected nine points (5G-4A) in nine games to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. He is tied for third in scoring among all Tigers.
With 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games, Ruck finished second in scoring among all players during the 2025-26 WHL regular season and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. His performance also saw him named a finalist for the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.
Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has notched 147 points (71G-76A) in 132 career WHL regular season games. A member of the 2025 WHL Champion Tigers, he has collected another 19 points (11G-8A) in 28 career post-season outings.
Ruck and the Tigers continue their defense of the Ed Chynoweth Cup when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, beginning Friday, April 24 (7 p.m. MT), at Art Hauser Centre. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.
Tempo WHL Player of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos
October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars
October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats
November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips
December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders
February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings
February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs
March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds
March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen
April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings
April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars
Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Liam Ruck, Kvasnicka, and Banini Headline WHL Awards for Monday, April 20 - WHL
- 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Prospect Liam Ruck Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-Op - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Silvertips Sign Charlie Barnes to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Jakub Vanecek to represent Czechia at IIHF U18 Men's World Championship - Tri-City Americans
- Prospect Profile: Carter Bylycia - Tri-City Americans
- Silvertips Match up with Penticton Vees in Western Conference Final - Everett Silvertips
- Hodnett Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Vees Advance to Western Conference Final - Penticton Vees
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