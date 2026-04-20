2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Prospect Liam Ruck Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-Op

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 19.

Ruck, an 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., recorded five points (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in two games this past week as the Tigers secured a four-game sweep of the Calgary Hitmen to advance to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien for the second consecutive season.

The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger, who was listed 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, put forward a four-point performance (3G-1A) Monday, April 13, as the Tigers secured a 5-2 victory over the Hitmen in Game 3 of their second-round series. After falling behind 1-0 only 64 seconds into the first period, Ruck provided a quick response for the visiting Tigers, tying the game 15 seconds later. Once again trailing in the second period, it was a shorthanded effort from Ruck that evened the score 2-2. He then set up his twin brother, Markus, for what went into the books as the eventual game winner, giving Medicine Hat a 3-2 advantage 11:51 into the second period. Liam then completed the hat trick with an empty-net marker late in the third period.

In Game 4 against the Hitmen, Ruck tallied one helper as the Tigers once again emerged victorious by a 5-2 score. Ruck's assist came with 5:04 to go in the second period, setting up Jonas Woo on the power play for what went into the books as the game-winning and series-clinching goal

Ruck has collected nine points (5G-4A) in nine games to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. He is tied for third in scoring among all Tigers.

With 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games, Ruck finished second in scoring among all players during the 2025-26 WHL regular season and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. His performance also saw him named a finalist for the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has notched 147 points (71G-76A) in 132 career WHL regular season games. A member of the 2025 WHL Champion Tigers, he has collected another 19 points (11G-8A) in 28 career post-season outings.

Ruck and the Tigers continue their defense of the Ed Chynoweth Cup when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, beginning Friday, April 24 (7 p.m. MT), at Art Hauser Centre. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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