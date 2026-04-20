Silvertips Match up with Penticton Vees in Western Conference Final

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are set to take on the Penticton Vees in the Western Conference Final of the WHL Playoffs.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Penticton @ Everett Thursday April 23 7:05pm PT

2 Penticton @ Everett Saturday April 25 6:30pm PT

3 Everett @ Penticton Monday April 27 7:05pm PT

4 Everett @ Penticton Tuesday April 28 7:05pm PT

5* Penticton @ Everett Friday May 1 7pm PT

6* Everett @ Penticton Sunday May 3 6:05pm PT

7* Penticton @ Everett Tuesday May 5 7:05pm PT

The Everett Silvertips took three of four from the Vees in the regular season series, including both games at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Landon DuPont led the Tips in scoring with six points over four matchups with the Vees, while Penticton's Jacob Kvasnicka posted one goal and seven assists against Everett.

The expansion Penticton Vees bested the Prince George Cougars in six games in the Western Conference Semifinal, with the sixth game decided in overtime.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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