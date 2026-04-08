Alex Weiermair Named U.S. Division Representative for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year
Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce thatthe Western Hockey League has named 2025-26 alternate captain Alex Weiermair as the U.S. Division Finalist for this year's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.
In his 20-year-old season, Weiermair held a 4.0 GPA across his college coursework, taking classes in chemistry, business, history, and psychology. Weiermair also took home the Winterhawks Scholastic Player of the Year Award earlier this season.
A native of Los Angeles, California, Weiermair looks to use his intellect and immense talent on the ice for a lengthy professional career.
Congratulations to Alex for this incredible achievement!
WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Finalists
U.S. Division - Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks
B.C. Division - Sean Burick, Penticton Vees
Central Division - Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen
East Division - Nigel Boehm, Brandon Wheat Kings
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Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
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