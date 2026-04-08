Carter Esler Named Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award
Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler is one of three finalists in the Western Conference for the WHL's Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's Humanitarian of the Year each season.
Working with Bauer and the Spokane Chiefs, Esler created and designed a special set of pads for each of the four Spokane Chiefs theme nights during the 2025-26 season, including Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, Chiefs Fight Cancer, and Turn Back The Clock Night. With the goal of giving back to the community, the Chiefs auctioned off each set of pads to benefit different local organizations including Providence Children's Hospital, WA Fallen Heroes Banner Project, Every Woman Can PNW, and two different youth hockey organizations in the region.
These auctions raised nearly $9,000 for the local community in need.
The 17-year-old from Okotoks, AB was originally drafted #22 overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, becoming the highest selected goaltender in franchise history. Esler won a Bronze Medal with Team Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past season and won a career high 24 games during the WHL campaign. His five shutouts led the league while his 2.80 GAA was tied for 8th in the WHL.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Raiden LeGall Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Beckett Hamilton Named Rebels Captain - Red Deer Rebels
- Gardner Nominated for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for Third Consecutive Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Carter Esler Named Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Announces Finalists for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik Named Finalist for WHL's Del Wilson Memorial Trophy - Wenatchee Wild
- Playoff Series Preview - Round 2 vs. Calgary - Medicine Hat Tigers
- WHL Announces Finalists for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Alex Weiermair Named U.S. Division Representative for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Sign Jackson Schneider - Penticton Vees
- WHL Announces Finalists for Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Vees Sign Tyler Deakos - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Carter Esler Named Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award
- Martin Scores Twice But Chiefs Bow out of Playoffs After 5-3 Loss in Game 6
- Chiefs Travel Back up North for Game Six against Prince George
- Chase Harrington Ties Game Late, Wins It in Overtime to Send Series to Game 6
- Chiefs Push Series to Game 5 Thursday Night at Home vs Prince George