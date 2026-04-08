Carter Esler Named Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler is one of three finalists in the Western Conference for the WHL's Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's Humanitarian of the Year each season.

Working with Bauer and the Spokane Chiefs, Esler created and designed a special set of pads for each of the four Spokane Chiefs theme nights during the 2025-26 season, including Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, Chiefs Fight Cancer, and Turn Back The Clock Night. With the goal of giving back to the community, the Chiefs auctioned off each set of pads to benefit different local organizations including Providence Children's Hospital, WA Fallen Heroes Banner Project, Every Woman Can PNW, and two different youth hockey organizations in the region.

These auctions raised nearly $9,000 for the local community in need.

The 17-year-old from Okotoks, AB was originally drafted #22 overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, becoming the highest selected goaltender in franchise history. Esler won a Bronze Medal with Team Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past season and won a career high 24 games during the WHL campaign. His five shutouts led the league while his 2.80 GAA was tied for 8th in the WHL.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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