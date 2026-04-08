WHL Announces Finalists for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year

The Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy recognizes the work players do to help enhance the community in which they play in. The trophy was named in honour of former Regina Pats forward Doug Wickenheiser in May 2001, as recognition for his contributions on and off the ice.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

Axel Hurtig, Calgary Hitmen

Brady Ness and Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

Shane Smith, Kelowna Rockets

Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

The 20-year-old product of Fort St. John, B.C., went 25-16-4-2 with a 2.96 goals-against average, .902 save percentage, and three shutouts in a career-high 52 appearances. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gardner finished among WHL goaltending leaders in shutouts (T-7th) and wins (T-8th).

Living with Type 1 diabetes, Gardner has been a passionate voice for awareness, raising funds for Diabetes Canada and educating youth through school visits and outreach initiatives. He expanded his community efforts with an autism awareness campaign this season, auctioning off goaltending equipment to support local charitable programs. Outside his dedication and advocacy around diabetes and autism, Gardner committed significant time to hospital visits, minor hockey, and more.

Axel Hurtig, Calgary Hitmen

The 20-year-old product of Hogas, Sweden, enjoyed a career season on the ice, registering 19 points (6G-13A) in 64 games. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Hurtig served as the 33rd captain in Hitmen history this past season.

Hurtig's leadership extended off the ice and away from the rink. He was deeply involved in HEROS Hockey, a volunteer-driven charity that teaches life skills and empowers marginalized youth through hockey. Off the ice, Hurtig delivered a large-scale, online educational program on the importance of health and wellness, to more than 100 schools reaching 1,600+ students in partnership with the Calgary Public Library. This season, Hurtig became the face of Farley's Friends - an initiative that welcomed groups from Kids Up Front, an organization focused on enriching the lives of kids and their families, mentors, foster parents, and friends by giving them the opportunity to create lifelong memories. Hurtig has also served as a Hockey Gives Blood ambassador to raise awareness about blood donation.

Brady Ness and Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

Ness - a 19-year-old product of Sedgewick, Alta. - served as captain of the Warriors and posted 14 points (3G-11A) in 62 games.

Semeniuk - a 20-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., - enjoyed a career campaign, tallying 43 points (16G-27A) in 63 games.

Off the ice, Ness and Semeniuk worked together to demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service. Throughout the season, Ness and Semeniuk volunteered regularly with Moose Jaw Diversified Services - a non-profit organization that provides person-centred programs for adults with intellectual disabilities, focusing on quality of life through vocational training, life skills development, volunteerism, and recreational activities. Ness and Semeniuk eventually expanded their efforts with Moose Jaw Diversified Services to include the entire Warriors team.

Outside Moose Jaw Diversified Services, Ness and Semeniuk regularly participated in school visits, minor hockey practices, and volunteered with the Moose Jaw Humane Society.

Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

The 19-year-old product of Morden, Man., had a career season in Everett, going 27-4-2-1 with a 2.80 goals-against average and two shutouts.

In the community, LeGall showed leadership and compassion through his "Brick in LeWall" mental health initiative, which raised more than $14,000 for Camp Erin - a Washington-based bereavement camp for children who have lost a loved one - and Eden Health Care Services - a non-profit organization in Manitoba, providing comprehensive mental health services. LeGall's campaign was inspired by his goalie coach, Tim Morison, who dealt with depression after he and his wife had a stillborn son in 2022.

In addition to his "Brick in LeWall" initiative, LeGall involved himself in the Everett community through school visits, youth coaching, and other local fundraisers.

Shane Smith, Kelowna Rockets

The 21-year-old product of Cessford, Alta., boasted a career campaign in Kelowna, collecting 68 points (33G-35A) in 61 games.

Leading by example with school visits, fan engagement, Smith made a personal pledge this season, donating $25 for each point he scored to the Canadian CMV Foundation, in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. In total, Smith donated $1,675, and in the process raised awareness of congenital CMV - a common viral infection that can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy. CMV can cause health problems in some babies, which is why awareness, prevention, and early detection are important. CMV impacts one in 200 newborns in Canada.

Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

The 17-year-old product of Okotoks, Alta., appeared in a career-high 44 games with the Chiefs this season, going 24-18-1-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, and five shutouts. With a late 2008 birthday, the 5-foot-10, 166-pound Esler is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Through his exceptional leadership, Esler development an innovative, season-long fundraising initiative benefiting multiple local causes. He designed custom goalie pads for each of the Chiefs special theme nights throughout the season, including Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, Chiefs Fight Cancer, and Turn Back the Clock Night.

The first set of gear - Esler's Teddy Bear Toss design - benefited the Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. As part of this, Esler visited with children at the hospital, who contributed to the designing of the pads with their own artwork.

Esler's other designs benefited the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project, Every Woman Can PNW, and local youth hockey programs in the Inland Northwest. In total, Esler raised nearly $9,000 for local charities through the auctioning of his special theme equipment.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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