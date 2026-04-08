Raiden LeGall Finalist for WHL Humanitarian of the Year

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips goaltender Raiden LeGall has been named a finalist for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for Western Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year.

LeGall, an '06-born Morden, MB native, raised over $14,000 for mental health support through his "Another Brick in LeWall" campaign. His initiative benefitted a pair of organizations: Camp Erin, a Washington-based bereavement camp for children who have lost a loved one; and Eden Health Services in his home province of Manitoba. After procuring the rights to Lego iconography from Bricks & Minifigs and TRUE Hockey for the rights to LeGall's goalie pad design, Raiden sold shirts, hoodies and stickers with his LeWall design from November to February through the organization and the Silvertips Booster Club. Additionally, Raiden and the team auctioned off a game-worn jersey of former Silvertips goaltender David Reekie, who tragically died in October 2025 after a battle with mental health.

LeGall's charitable endeavor was inspired by his goalie coach Tim Morison, who dealt with depression after he and his wife Nikki had a stillborn son in 2022. Morison credited Raiden, who he's trained with since he was nine years old, for helping him through the devastating time. The Morisons two-year-old daughter Mylah's middle name is Rae, after Raiden.

The "Brick in LeWall" campaign culminated in a special check presentation on Feb. 27, with participation from the Kamloops Blazers and their netminder Logan Edmonstone for a unique Goalie Ceremonial Faceoff.

On top of his LeWall initiative, Raiden has been an active member of the immediate Everett community, from spearheading an assembly and floor hockey demonstration at Evergreen Academy Elementary School, to guest coaching Seattle Jr. Totems youth hockey, to judging the Great Small Dog Trial Races at the local pet store Sam's, to being a top earner at the Tip-A-Tip raffle fundraiser at El Paraiso Mexican Grill raising nearly $2,700.

Tickets for Games One and Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Kelowna Rockets are available.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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