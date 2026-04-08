WHL Announces Finalists for Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Scholastic Player of the Year.

Seaman was a pioneer in promoting higher education and hockey. For many years, he was a staunch supporter of the efforts of Hockey Canada and the Western Hockey League, to ensure all players can combine education and hockey.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen

Nigel Boehm, Brandon Wheat Kings

Daryl K. (Doc) Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Sean Burick, Penticton Vees

Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks

Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen

The 18-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., tallied 51 points (7G-44A) in 67 games, finishing fifth in scoring on the Hitmen and second among all WHL rookie defencemen. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound MacBeath is ranked 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. The first-year WHL blueliner represented Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. MacBeath was originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the seventh round (136th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Academically, MacBeath logged a 98 per cent average in Math 31 and a 97 per cent average in Physics 20. He also excelled in English 20-1 (94 per cent), Social 20-1 (93 per cent), and Social 30-1 (90 per cent). Regarded as an excellent problem solver with a keen eye for detail, MacBeath has been referred to as a "true renaissance student-athlete" who brings the same level of passion and commitment to learning and sport.

Nigel Boehm, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 17-year-old product of Corman Park, Sask., registered 16 points (2G-14A) in 63 games in his second campaign with the Wheat Kings. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (28th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenceman has appeared in 124 career WHL regular season contests over two seasons with the Black and Gold.

Academically, Boehm posted 99 per cent averages in Law 40 and English Language Arts 20, along with a 95 per cent average in Physics 30. He finished Pre-Calculus 30 with a grade of 93 per cent. Boehm's approach in the classroom comes back to his desire to strengthen his mental skills, including focus, problem solving, and discipline - all transferrable to athletic success. He believes balancing academics with sport builds resilience, confidence, and independence.

Sean Burick, Penticton Vees

The 18-year-old product of San Celemente, Calif., appeared in 50 games with the Vees in his rookie campaign in the WHL. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-8, 209-pound right shot defenceman is ranked 119th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He competed at the 2026 WHL Prospect Game presented by Showpass, representing Team West.

Academically, Burick earned a 96.7 per cent average in AP Microeconomics and AP Statistics - A. In English A, Burick finished a 96.2 per cent average. Regarded as an exceptional individual and model student-athlete, Burick embodies quiet confidence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence on and off the ice.

Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Los Angeles, Calif., enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the Winterhawks, tallying 93 points (37G-56A) and 28 minutes in penalties over 66 regular season games. Weiermair's point total led the Winterhawks and was good enough for fifth in the WHL. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound right winger joined the Winterhawks midway through the 2024-25 season after departing the University of Denver. Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Weiermair's impressive season earned him a three-year, entry-level contract on March 1. Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Weiermair has collected 139 points (58G-81A) in 107 career WHL regular season games.

Academically, Weiermair tackled university coursework during his 20-year-old season in the WHL. He achieved straight As in Psychology, Business, Chemistry, and History (Ancient Greece). Outside of his formal education, Weiermair speaks German and is teaching himself Italian. He is regarded as humble, mature, genuine, and a young man of great integrity, who thinks seriously and deeply, while also promoting warmth, kindness, and respect for others.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.