Vees Sign Tyler Deakos

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Canadian forward Tyler Deakos. He will join the team starting next season, his 19-year-old year.

Deakos spent the 2025-26 season with the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL and the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL registering a combined 32 points in 29 games played in the regular season before a shoulder injury cut his season short.

The Canmore, AB native played two seasons with the Airdrie Bisons of AEHL U18 putting up 66 points in 60 regular season games played.

"Tyler is a strong 200-foot player who's responsible at both ends of the rink," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's at his best when he's forechecking and creating turnovers, and he's tough to knock off the puck thanks to his inside protection.

"He has one-shot ability and can beat goalies off the rush. His game has matured significantly, and he's shown he can play in every situation."

Deakos stands 6-FOOT-1 and 174 lbs and played five seasons at Edge School in Calgary in the CSSHL before making the jump to junior hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

Vees Sign Tyler Deakos - Penticton Vees

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