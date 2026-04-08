Vees Sign Jackson Schneider

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Canadian defenceman Jackson Schneider for the 2026-27 season.

Schneider comes over from the USHL where he spent the 2025-26 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks registering 15 points in 52 games played.

The Calgary, AB native stands 6-FOOT and 179 lbs.

"Jackson is a hard-nosed, two-way transitional defender who defends exceptionally well and plays with fearlessness," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's very efficient in advancing pucks under pressure, and we've been really impressed with how much his puck skills have grown this past season.

"Both players (Schneider and Tyler Deakos who was also signed earlier today) will be key pieces for next season, and we're looking forward to seeing them make a strong impact as part of our group.

Schneider spent time with Sherwood Park and Camrose of the AJHL before making the move to the USHL this past season and was part of the Calgary Buffaloes Telus Cup run in 2024.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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