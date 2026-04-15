Vees Earn Game 3 Victory

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees left wing Louis Wehmann

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars) Penticton Vees left wing Louis Wehmann(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars)

Prince George, BC - The Penticton Vees used a strong final 40 minutes to rally for a 5-3 victory over the Cougars in Prince George.

The Cougars now hold a 2-1 series lead.

For the third straight game Prince George opened the scoring as they found the back of the net twice in the first period to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The Vees would come to life in the second as Louie Wehmann drove wide and took the puck to the net before Matteo Danis deposited his first goal of the post-season.

Penticton struck again 10 seconds later with Ryden Evers beating Joshua Ravensbergen under the arm to tie the game 2-2 heading into the final frame.

Brady Birnie gave the Vees their first lead of the series in the third, taking a pass from Wehmann on a two-on-one and firing the puck home to make it 3-2. After the Cougars tied the game, Wehmann again found Birnie at the back post with a beautiful pass that Birnie finished off for his second of the night.

Jacob Kvasnicka found the empty net late to make the final 5-3.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 29

Cougars- 21

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie (2), Matteo Danis, Ryden Evers, Jacob Kvasnicka

Cougars- Aiden Foster, Brock Souch, Dmitri Yakutsenak

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Cougars- 1/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 18/21

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 25/29

Up Next: Game 4 goes tomorrow night in Prince George at 7:00PM.

Images from this story



Penticton Vees left wing Louis Wehmann

(Prince George Cougars)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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