Carter Looking for Productive Offseason

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - As one of the youngest players on the Warriors' roster this season, rookie defenceman Colt Carter made a name for himself right from the first puck drop.

"At only 16, Colt has shown a real professional approach to the game," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "He has the hockey sense, agility, and puck skills that are going to make him a real fun player to watch, and his character makes him an absolute pleasure to coach."

Carter's first goal came in his season debut, back on September 19. His second goal came the next night, and his third goal found the back of the net in his third game of the season just a week later.

Carter's blistering scoring pace set him up to be the team's Rookie of the Year at the annual Awards Night and earned him the honours of the second-highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in franchise history.

"I'm going to work on my compete this summer," said Carter. "Obviously [I'm] going to build my skills and my game [to be more] dominant next year."

Carter notes that while the team battled adversity all season long, the 'battle and compete' mentality that the team became so familiar with will fuel the offseason and set them up for a strong start to the 2026-2027 season.

"I know we had a lot of one-goal games," said Carter. "I think it's going to be a big summer, putting in the work, we're going to battle and come out strong."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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