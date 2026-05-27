Americans Add Jake Putnam to Scouting Staff
Published on May 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has added Jake Putnam to its scouting staff. Putnam will work out of Frisco, Texas.
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