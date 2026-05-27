Americans Add Jake Putnam to Scouting Staff

Published on May 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has added Jake Putnam to its scouting staff. Putnam will work out of Frisco, Texas.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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