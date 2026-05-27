Thunderbirds Sign Eleventh Overall Pick

Published on May 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed Jax Bubnick to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. Bubnick was recently selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

A defenseman from Saskatoon, Bubnick was chosen eleventh overall. He was the second of the Thunderbirds two first round selections. T-Birds assistant general manager Craig Goebel describes him as a big, solid defender who can play a shutdown role with his size, great stick and skating ability.

Goebel added, "When needed he can rush or pass the puck with accuracy out of his own zone. He just has a great presence out there." Bubnick spent last season with the SKU15 Saskatoon Generals, finishing with 43 points in 26 games.

Bubnick is the second of the Thunderbirds nine draft picks to sign. Seattle signed their other first round selection, Wyatt Jolleys, last week.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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