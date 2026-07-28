Spokane's Gavin Burcar Named to U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team

Published on July 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - USA Hockey announced that Spokane Chiefs forward Gavin Burcar is among the 23-player roster for the 2026 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team that will compete at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta from August 3-8.

From Cota De Cazo, California, Burcar played 63 games for the Spokane Chiefs as a rookie last season, recording 7 goals and 17 points. Burcar is also committed to play at Michigan State University after the Chiefs.

The team, which includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders, was selected following the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The eight-team tournament will feature two groups of four teams. Preliminary-round games will take place at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

The U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team will play preliminary games against Group B opponents Czechia, Finland and Germany. Group A consists of Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia.

USA will play a pre-tournament exhibition against Slovakia on August 1 before attempting to defend their championship from the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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