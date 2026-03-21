2027 WHL Prospects Game to be Hosted by Brandon Wheat Kings on February 17, 2027

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Brandon Wheat Kings, and the Keystone Centre, will play host to the 2027 WHL Prospects Game.

"We are excited to bring the 2027 WHL Prospects Game to Brandon," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Over the decades, WHL fans in Brandon have enjoyed watching the likes of Ray Ferraro, Brian Propp, Mark Stone, Brayden Schenn, and many other Wheat Kings legends as they journeyed toward the NHL. Now, these passionate fans will have the opportunity to witness the best and brightest from the next generation of NHL superstar, right here at the Keystone Centre.

"We're looking forward to working with the Wheat Kings, the Keystone Centre, the City of Brandon, and the Province of Manitoba to deliver a world-class event to the Wheat City."

We know WHL fans in Manitoba will be thrilled to watch the best and brightest NHL Draft-eligible talent up close and personal. Brandon's rich hockey history

This community is full of passion and we're looking forward to that energy filling the Keystone Centre next February."

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2027, the WHL Prospects Game will pit the most highly touted, NHL Draft-eligible prospects in a one-game showcase in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of WHL fans.

"On behalf of the Brandon Wheat Kings organization, we are incredibly proud and excited to host the 2027 WHL Prospects Game," said Jared Jacobson, Owner and Governor of the Wheat Kings. "This is a great opportunity to showcase our city, our hockey club, and our community to the entire hockey world, and we look forward to welcoming the League, the players, and NHL scouts to Brandon for what will be a very special event."

The 2027 WHL Prospects Game follows the highly successful 2026 WHL Prospects Game, which was hosted by the Vancouver Giants and Langley Events Centre on February 18, 2026. The inaugural WHL Prospects Game saw Team East defeat Team West in overtime by a 5-4 score, thanks to heroics from Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph, who is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

During the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, 44 players on the radar of NHL Central Scouting took to the ice for an electrifying display of skill and classic Western grit, all looking to improve their stock ahead of the NHL Draft.

The 2027 WHL Prospects Game will once again offer fans and scouts the opportunity to witness the upcoming NHL Draft class of players in a highly competitive environment.

Brandon last hosted a major WHL or Canadian Hockey League (CHL) event in November 2014, when Team WHL dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Team Russia during the 2014 CHL Canada-Russia Super Series.

In 2010, the Wheat City welcomed the best in all of Major Junior hockey, as the Memorial Cup was contested in Brandon. Featuring the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats, and the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, the 2010 Memorial Cup was a resounding success.

The Brandon Wheat Kings are one of the longest standing Clubs in WHL history, having joined the League in 1967.

Winners of three WHL Championships (1979, 1996, 2016), the Wheat Kings boast a lengthy list of alumni that have gone on to successful NHL careers, including current NHL players like Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights), Ryan Pulock (New York Islanders), Ryan Reaves (San Jose Sharks), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), Brayden Schenn (New York Islanders), and Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals), along with a host of celebrated former players like Bill Derlago, Ray Ferraro, Ron Hextall, Brad McCrimmon, Brian Propp, Wade Redden, Jordin Tootoo, and more.

Brandon Wheat Kings season ticket holders will receive priority access to tickets for the 2027 WHL Prospects Game. Public on-sale for the 2027 WHL Prospects Game will be announced at a late date.

For more information on the 2027 WHL Prospects Game, please visit WHL.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.