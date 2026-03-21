Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - For the first time ever, the Edmonton Oil Kings will meet the Saskatoon Blades in a WHL Playoff series as the two will clash in the first round of the 2026 Playoffs.
The full schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Friday, March 27 @ Edmonton - 7 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, March 29 @ Edmonton - 2 p.m.
Game 3: Tuesday, March 31 @ Saskatoon - 7 p.m.
Game 4: Wednesday, April 1 @ Saskatoon - 7 p.m.
Game 5: Friday, April 3 @ Edmonton - 6 p.m. (If Necessary)
Game 6: Sunday, April 5 @ Saskatoon - 2 p.m. (If Necessary)
Game 7: Monday, April 6 @ Edmonton - 7 p.m. (If Necessary)
In the regular season, the two clubs met four times with the Oil Kings going 3-1-0-0 against the Blades.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Leyerzapf Turns Aside 54 in WHL Debut Friday as Wild Defeat Everett, 5-1 - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.