Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - For the first time ever, the Edmonton Oil Kings will meet the Saskatoon Blades in a WHL Playoff series as the two will clash in the first round of the 2026 Playoffs.

The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, March 27 @ Edmonton - 7 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 29 @ Edmonton - 2 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, March 31 @ Saskatoon - 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 1 @ Saskatoon - 7 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 3 @ Edmonton - 6 p.m. (If Necessary)

Game 6: Sunday, April 5 @ Saskatoon - 2 p.m. (If Necessary)

Game 7: Monday, April 6 @ Edmonton - 7 p.m. (If Necessary)

In the regular season, the two clubs met four times with the Oil Kings going 3-1-0-0 against the Blades.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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