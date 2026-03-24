Oil Kings Sign Easton Doran to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on March 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2009-born forward Easton Doran to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Doran, out of Falher, Alta., was originally a ninth-round selection of the Oil Kings, 182nd overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Doran has already played one game with the Oil Kings this season, tallying one shot on goal in his debut on March 20 in Lethbridge.

"Over the last two seasons since he was drafted, Easton has shown continual progress under Jamie Jackson at NAX," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "He is a hard-working player who has shown an ability to contribute in both ends of the rink. We look forward to his continued growth."

This season, Doran scored 11 goals and added 17 assists for 28 points while playing for Northern Alberta Xtreme's U18 Prep squad. He also added six points in six playoff games. Doran also played five games with the Grande Prairie Storm of the AJHL where he notched two points in five games.

In 2024/2025, Droan notched 29 points in 36 games with NAX U18 Prep as well.

In his draft season, Doran was part of the NAX U15 Varsity team where he scored 74 points and was named the CSSHL U15 AAA MVP, and was part of the U15 AAA First All-Star Team in the Prairie Division.

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